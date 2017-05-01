Katy Perry's black hair/Obama joke bombed

Story highlights Perry made the joke during an Instagram Live

Not many people were laughing

(CNN) Perhaps it was too soon, Katy Perry.

The singer is facing backlash after making a joke about former President Barack Obama during an Instagram Live.

"Someone says, 'I miss your old black hair,'" said Perry, who recently dyed her tresses blonde. "Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later."

Some viewed the joke as racially insensitive, especially coming from Perry, who in the past has aligned herself with the Black Lives Matter movement.

When your holiday shopping is woke af ❗️ @blklivesmatter www.merchforthemovement.org A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:42am PST

"Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama," one person tweeted.

Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama pic.twitter.com/uex3jZ8orS — #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) April 30, 2017

Katy Perry joke was just very tasteless. What does black hair have to do with Barack Obama.................just bad. — Nia (@faggerella) April 30, 2017

