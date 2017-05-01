Breaking News

Katy Perry's black hair/Obama joke bombed

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:08 AM ET, Mon May 1, 2017

Katy Perry's joke comparing missing her dark hair to missing Obama didn't go over well.

(CNN)Perhaps it was too soon, Katy Perry.

The singer is facing backlash after making a joke about former President Barack Obama during an Instagram Live.
"Someone says, 'I miss your old black hair,'" said Perry, who recently dyed her tresses blonde. "Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later."
    Some viewed the joke as racially insensitive, especially coming from Perry, who in the past has aligned herself with the Black Lives Matter movement.

    "Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama," one person tweeted.
    But not everyone was bothered by it.
    CNN has reached out to Perry's reps for comment.