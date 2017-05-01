Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 2, 2017

Updated 6:15 PM ET, Mon May 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0502_00061327
ten.0502_00061327

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 05/02/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 05/02/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 2, 2017

Attention, basketball fans: Today's show includes some history of the sport and looks into the production process of its iconic ball. Our international coverage centers on events in the Middle East and Asia. And after an explanation of the U.N. Security Council, we're taking you to a gym class where the ultimate goal is to catch up on rest.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10