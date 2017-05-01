Delhi (CNN) An Indian state minister has come up with a controversial way to fight alcohol abuse.

Gopal Bhargava, a state minister in India's Madhya Pradesh, gave 10,000 wooden bats to newlyweds and their family members at a mass wedding ceremony for poor women in Garhakota district on Sunday.

Alcoholism, he says, is a serious issue for the women in his district. "When I go to the village all the women tell me to ban liquor," he told CNN.

Their husbands often spend all their earnings on drink, he said, leaving little for the household.

"If a family gets 100 rupees, and then at least 50 rupees are spent on the alcohol," Bhargava said.

