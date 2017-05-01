(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The Trump administration will end former first lady Michelle Obama's "Let Girls Learn" education program for adolescent girls in developing countries.
-- A gunman shot a paramedic in Dallas. The incident is still an active-shooter situation.
-- President Trump did a few interviews over the weekend where he said ... a lot. The President said he would be "honored" to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un under the right conditions. He lamented the "archaic" rules of Congress. And Trump said his Obama wiretap claim was proven.
-- With health care back in the spotlight this week, here are some key things to keep in mind.
-- A mystery illness killed 12 people in Liberia.
-- The shooter at a San Diego pool party "didn't say a single word" before he opened fire, a witness says.
-- Weekend storms that killed at least 15 people in the central and southern US are moving east, putting 80 million at risk of severe weather.
-- Did you know you can hit turbulence in clear skies? Well, you can, as these Aeroflot passengers found out the hard way.