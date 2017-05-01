Story highlights Constituent National Assembly allows for changes to be made to the constitution

Opposition lawmakers say it's just another ploy by the government to solidify their power

(CNN) Venezuelan opposition leaders on Monday decried President Nicolas Maduro's announcement that he is pushing for changes in the Constitution.

Maduro signed an executive order that will form a "Constituent National Assembly" -- a body that could make those changes. It also would allow for the reshaping of the current legislative body, as well as redefine the President's executive powers.

While Maduro provided few details, he said that the new body would contain "some 500 constituents," who will be elected during a "direct and secret" vote.

"We must modify this state, especially the rotten National Assembly that's currently there," Maduro said. The body is controlled by the opposition.

Maduro announced his plans earlier while speaking to a large crowd of government supporters who had gathered for May Day celebrations.

