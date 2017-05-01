Breaking News

Venezuela's Maduro calls for constitutional changes amid unrest

By Marilia Brocchetto and Rafael Romo, CNN

Updated 9:03 PM ET, Mon May 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave at supporters during a rally on May Day in Caracas.
President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave at supporters during a rally on May Day in Caracas.

Story highlights

  • Constituent National Assembly allows for changes to be made to the constitution
  • Opposition lawmakers say it's just another ploy by the government to solidify their power

(CNN)Venezuelan opposition leaders on Monday decried President Nicolas Maduro's announcement that he is pushing for changes in the Constitution.

Maduro has called for a "Constituent National Assembly" -- a body that could make those changes. It also would allow for the reshaping of the current legislative body, as well as redefine the President's executive powers.
"We must modify this state, especially the rotten National Assembly that's currently there," Maduro said. The body is controlled by the opposition.
    Maduro made his announcement while speaking to a large crowd of government supporters who had gathered for May Day celebrations.
    While the atmosphere at Maduro's speech was one of excitement and celebration, elsewhere in Caracas opposition protesters were being met with tear gas and water cannons. Opposition protesters have been out on the streets since the beginning of April, calling for elections.
    Read More
    Venezuela official&#39;s son to father: &#39;Do what&#39;s right&#39;
    Venezuela official's son to father: 'Do what's right'
    Maduro said he would unveil more details at the signing of the decree creating the assembly.
    While Maduro provided few details, he said that the new body would contain "some 500 constituents."
    The elected constituents would represent all sectors of the Venezuelan society, including workers, youth, women, peasants, those who receive pensions, and indigenous people, among others. He said some 200-250 would be elected via direct vote.
    He emphasized that those elected to the body would be chosen by the people -- and not by the political parties.
    Leonel Alfonso Ferrer, a Venezuelan constitutional attorney, tells CNN en Espanol that, in the short term, nothing changes.
    Pressure mounting for Venezuelan president
    venezuela unrest oppmann pkg_00000710

      JUST WATCHED

      Pressure mounting for Venezuelan president

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pressure mounting for Venezuelan president 03:01
    "The country will continue to be ruled by the political institutions that it currently has. The presidency will remain in the hands of Nicolas Maduro. The National Assembly Venezuelan will still be controlled by the opposition, and so on. When the national constituent assembly is in place and its members are chosen, that assembly, as an original constituent power, will have powers that are above the Constitution and will eventually be able to rewrite the Constitution and transform the state [...] as well as remove the president, the National Assembly and the Supreme Court."
    The last time Venezuela called for a Constituent National Assembly was in 1999, when then-President Hugo Chavez drew up the country's current Constitution. Maduro said it would be a special chapter in the country's history, a move to defeat the "facist coup" and to promote peace and stability in the country.
    Venezuela says it will split from OAS as unrest continues
    Venezuela says it will split from OAS as unrest continues
    The opposition has called this move by Maduro a "self-coup." Opposition leader Henrique Capriles said Maduro was "killing the Venezuelan Constitution."
    Julio Borges, leader of the National Assembly, echoed Capriles's statement, calling it a coup against the Constitution and democracy. He called it a fraud.
    Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela&#39;s independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/18/americas/venezuela-protest-explainer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Venezuela&#39;s political crisis has intensified&lt;/a&gt; since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Venezuela's political crisis has intensified since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country&#39;s failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal &quot;coup d&#39;etat&quot; when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature&#39;s powers.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    12 Venezuela protests 041911 Venezuela protests 041901 Henrique Capriles 041906 Venezuela protests 041907 Venezuela protests 041909 Venezuela protests 041901 Venezuela protests 041901 Venezuela opposition protest 041601 Venezuela opposition protest 041502 Venezuela opposition protest 041301 Venezuela opposition protest 041305 Venezuela opposition protest 041306 Venezuela opposition protest 041301 Venezuela protest 041002 Venezuela protest 03 Venezuela protest 041004 Venezuela protest 041005 Venezuela protest 040806 Venezuela protest 040807 Venezuela protest 040808 Venezuela protest 040809 Venezuela protest 040610 Venezuela protest 0404
    "What has happened today, and I say without exaggerating or trying to be dramatic, is the greatest coup in the history of Venezuela. It's Nicolas Maduro dissolving democracy and dissolving our republic. Faced with this, the Democratic Unity Party and the members of the National Assembly call on the Venezuelan people to rebel and refuse to accept this coup."

    Growing unrest

    Venezuela has been rocked by violent protests in recent weeks as opposition leaders have faced off with Maduro and his supporters. Venezuela's attorney general said that at least 29 people have been killed since the protests erupted at the beginning of April. This number includes many cases unrelated to the political protests, including incidents of looting, CNN has found.
    Venezuela spirals into 'deep economic crisis'
    Anti-government protesters want Maduro to step down and new elections be held. The government has repeatedly blocked any attempts to oust Maduro from power by a referendum vote. It has also delayed local and state elections.
    Price of food skyrockets in Venezuela
    Price of food skyrockets in Venezuela

      JUST WATCHED

      Price of food skyrockets in Venezuela

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Price of food skyrockets in Venezuela 02:01
    The last vote held in Venezuela, the parliamentary election of 2015, gave the opposition a majority. Critics say elections have been delayed because Maduro is afraid of the outcome.
    The political turmoil comes against the backdrop of a worsening economic crisis. Despite having the largest proven oil reserves in the world, Venezuela is fast running out of cash, and its people have struggled for years with food and medical shortages, coupled with skyrocketing prices.

    Journalist Stefano Pozzebon contributed to this report from Caracas