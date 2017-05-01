Story highlights Constituent National Assembly allows for changes to be made to the constitution

Opposition lawmakers say it's just another ploy by the government to solidify their power

(CNN) Venezuelan opposition leaders on Monday decried President Nicolas Maduro's announcement that he is pushing for changes in the Constitution.

Maduro has called for a "Constituent National Assembly" -- a body that could make those changes. It also would allow for the reshaping of the current legislative body, as well as redefine the President's executive powers.

"We must modify this state, especially the rotten National Assembly that's currently there," Maduro said. The body is controlled by the opposition.

Maduro made his announcement while speaking to a large crowd of government supporters who had gathered for May Day celebrations.

While the atmosphere at Maduro's speech was one of excitement and celebration, elsewhere in Caracas opposition protesters were being met with tear gas and water cannons. Opposition protesters have been out on the streets since the beginning of April, calling for elections.

