Inmate died after going 7 days without water, prosecutors say

(CNN) A lieutenant who ordered inmate Terrill Thomas' water cut off says her instructions weren't followed and other jailers say they didn't know Thomas went a week without water, but Milwaukee County Jail inmates claim that doesn't jibe with what they saw in the days leading to Thomas' dehydration death.

Thomas' fellow inmates told Detective Kyle Mrozinski of the Milwaukee Police Department, which is investigating the 38-year-old's death, that they recall Thomas begging jail guards for water repeatedly.

Inmate Marcus Berry said that "starting on Monday and every day after that, Thomas asked every (correctional officer) for water because the water in his cell was shut off," Mrozinski testified.

Thomas died April 24, 2016, and exactly one year later prosecutors launched an inquest to determine if anyone is criminally responsible for his death. Three other people, including a newborn, have died in the Milwaukee County Jail since Thomas' April 2016 death.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Thomas' death a homicide in September, leading to more questions about what happened and why.