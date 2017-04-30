Inmate died after going without water for 7 days, prosecutors say

Story highlights Several corrections officers have said they didn't know that Thomas' water had been shut off

Three other people, including a newborn baby, have died in the Milwaukee County Jail since Thomas's death last April

(CNN) Prosecutors say 38-year-old Terrill Thomas did not have access to water for seven days before he died of dehydration in his cell in the Milwaukee County Jail.

"It should have been the toilet water. Just the toilet water," Lt. Kashka Meadors of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office testified on Thursday. "I instructed to have the toilet water cut off because he was flooding the toilet."

Thomas died on April 24, 2016 and exactly one year later prosecutors launched an inquest to determine who, if anyone, is criminally responsible for his death. Three other people, including a newborn baby, have died in the Milwaukee County Jail since Thomas's death last April.

Thomas's death was ruled a homicide by the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's office last fall leading to more questions about what happened and why.

Jail employees and several others testified throughout the week, sometimes giving conflicting reports of what happened during the week leading up to Thomas' death, according to CNN affiliate WITI , which was in court.

Read More