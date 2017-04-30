2 killed, 55 injured as storm hits Midwest, Southwest states

Story highlights Flooding and tornadoes reported in Missouri and Texas

Tornadoes left widespread destruction and more than 50 people injured in Texas

(CNN) A strong storm caused severe flooding and tornadoes that killed at least two people and injured dozens more in Missouri, Arkansas and Texas.

The body of a 72-year-old woman was recovered in southwestern Missouri after flood waters washed away her car, authorities said.

Another woman died Saturday after a tree fell on her mobile home in De Witt, Arkansas, about 80 miles east of Little Rock, according to police.

Tornadoes ripping through north Texas left widespread destruction and more than 50 people injured, officials said.

Millions have been under flash flood watches and warnings as the storm moves over the southwest and Midwest states since Friday.

Read More