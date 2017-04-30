Marijuana leftovers sicken dog in Colorado

Story highlights Golden Retriever may have ingested marijuana after walk in park

Dog was acting lethargic, drunken

(CNN) A Colorado dog owner is asking marijuana users to be more careful with their leftover pot.

Patty Moore called the veterinarian after her Golden Retriever, Chance, started acting strange, she told CNN affiliate KCNC

Moore said the 10-year-old dog couldn't stand to eat. "It was like her legs didn't work at all," she said.

Chance's vet diagnosed the dog as having ingested marijuana. The telltale signs: the animal appeared depressed, drunk or stupefied for no apparent reason.

The pet owner said she took Chance on a walk in Denver's Highlands neighborhood park a few days after the 4/20 pro-marijuana rally, according to the affiliate report.

