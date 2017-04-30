Samantha Bee: There isn't a "smug liberal problem"

Story highlights Comedian Samantha Bee told CNN's Jake Tapper that "we need catharsis"

Bee unapologetic about making her show for "me and for people like me"

(CNN) Comedian Samantha Bee told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that she didn't think there was a "smug liberal problem."

The host of the show "Full Frontal" spoke to Tapper on "State of the Union," fresh from hosting her own alternative White House Correspondents' dinner where she roasted the press and the President.

Asked by Tapper about the role of comedy in the Trump era, Bee said she and her team "mostly did the show for ourselves."

"We need catharsis, a place to analyze things in a different way. we see things through a different filter. We just need to break it down," she said.

Bee said when balancing humor with political commentary, her instinct is always to "lean in the direction of funny."

Read More