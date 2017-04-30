Priebus: Visit from Philippines leader 'necessary' to deal with North Korea

Story highlights Priebus said a visit with Duterte is necessary to work together against North Korea

He stressed the importance of allies in the Pacific

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff Reince Priebus defended President Donald Trump's decision to invite Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House, saying the visit is necessary to work together against North Korea.

"This is a different level of problem that we need cooperation among our partners in Southeast Asia," Priebus told ABC's Jonathan Karl on "This Week." "The issue on the table is North Korea, and there is nothing right now facing this country and facing the region that is a bigger threat than what's happening in North Korea."

Priebus stressed the importance of working with allies in the Pacific in the wake of threats of a nuclear attack from North Korea, and that includes Duterte, despite accusations that he has committed human rights abuses.

When pressed about Duterte's history on human rights, Priebus deflected.

"It doesn't mean that human rights don't matter, but what it does mean is that the issues facing us developing out of North Korea are so serious that we need cooperation at some level with as many partners in the area as we can get to make sure we have our ducks in a row."

