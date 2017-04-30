US-led strikes against ISIS have killed at least 352 civilians, Pentagon says

Story highlights The previous report from a month ago listed 229 civilian deaths

At least 42 reports of civilian casualties are under review, including several from Mosul

(CNN) Coalition strikes against ISIS in Iraq and Syria have likely killed at least 352 civilians since the start of the operation almost three years ago, the US military said Sunday.

Inherent Resolve is the US-led assault against the Islamic State that kicked off in August 2014.

"We regret the unintentional loss of civilian lives resulting from Coalition efforts to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria and express our deepest sympathies to the families and others affected by these strikes," the task force said in a statement.

