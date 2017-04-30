Michael Flynn's worst week in Washington

Story highlights "I see no data to support the notion that Gen. Flynn complied with the law," Chaffetz said

For his part, Flynn, via his lawyer, continued to insist he had done nothing wrong

(CNN) With every passing week, it becomes more and more clear that Michael Flynn is in a world of trouble.

This week was no different as it was revealed -- first by CNN! -- that President Donald Trump's former national security adviser had been warned as far back as 2014 that he could not give paid speeches to foreign governments. That's problematic for Flynn because we've long known that he had traveled to Russia to give a speech to RT TV, a media operation widely regarded as a propaganda arm for the Russian government.

But that wasn't all the bad news for Flynn this week. It was also revealed that Flynn had not properly disclosed the payments for the RT TV speech to either the Department of Defense or the State Department .

Following a classified briefing on Flynn's activities this week, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) held a press conference in which it was clear that what they'd seen had shocked them.

"I see no data to support the notion that Gen. Flynn complied with the law," Chaffetz said in a remarkable turn of phrase. "As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else. And it appears as if he did take that money. It was inappropriate. And there are repercussions for the violation of law."

