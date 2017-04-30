10 memorable lines from comedian Hasan Minhaj at the WHCA dinner

Story highlights Minhaj performed at the Radio and Television Correspondents' Dinner last year

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump was a no-show at the first White House Correspondents' Association dinner of his presidency. But that didn't keep "Daily Show" comedian Hasan Minhaj from addressing "the elephant not in the room."

Trump was a target for Minhaj when he performed at the Radio and Television Correspondents' Association dinner last year, and Saturday night's routine wasn't much different.

Jeff Mason, president of the White House correspondents group, said Minhaj wasn't chosen to "roast the President in absentia," but that's exactly what the 31-year-old comedian did.

"I was looking for somebody who is funny and who is entertaining -- because I want the dinner to be entertaining -- but who can also speak to the message that the whole dinner is going to speak to ... the importance of a free press," Mason said earlier this month on MSNBC.

Here are 10 of Minhaj's most memorable lines from the dinner:

