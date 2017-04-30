Story highlights Congress passed a one-week extension to fund the government through Friday

The latest deal would include billions in new defense spending as well as money for border security

(CNN) Bipartisan congressional negotiators reached a critical agreement late Sunday on a massive spending bill that if approved by the House and Senate would fund the government through the end of September, senior aides from both parties told CNN.

The plan would add billions for the Pentagon and border security but would not provide any money for President Donald Trump's promised border wall with Mexico,

Votes in both chambers are expected by the end of the week.

The deal was reached after weeks of tense but steady negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill and the White House, who battled over spending priorities but who were equally determined to avoid a politically fraught government shutdown. Republicans, who control Congress and the White House, were particularly wary of a shutdown on their watch.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement Sunday evening saying the agreement is consistent with his party's principles.

