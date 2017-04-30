Story highlights Congress passed a one-week extension to fund the government through Friday

The latest deal would include billions in new defense spending as well as money for border security

(CNN) Congressional negotiators are close to a deal on a bill to fund the government through the end of September, a congressional source confirmed to CNN on Sunday evening.

Two Republican aides told CNN leaders on the Hill are "making good progress" and "working" on a deal. Two Democratic aides are more optimistic that a deal could be reached, but say there are still outstanding issues. It was not immediately clear as of Sunday evening what the sticking points were for the deal.

This funding bill would include billions in new defense spending as well as additional money for border security, but would not have money specifically set aside to fund a border wall, one of the sources said, a congressional source told CNN

Politico first reported that deal could be announced Sunday night.

