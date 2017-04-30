Breaking News

Sources: Sebastian Gorka to leave White House

By Eric Bradner and Jim Acosta, CNN

April 30, 2017

  • One senior administration official said Gorka might take another job inside the administration, but added it's more likely he will leave
  • Gorka has worked as a counterterrorism adviser and as a member of the White House's Strategic Initiatives Group

(CNN)Sebastian Gorka, a controversial national security aide in the White House, is expected to leave his job, several administration officials confirm to CNN.

One senior administration official said Gorka is expected to find an opportunity outside the White House soon. Another said it's possible he would take another job in the administration, but added that it's more likely he will leave altogether. That official said Gorka was simply generating too much controversy for the White House.
Gorka is a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and has been working on the National Security Council and on the Strategic Initiatives Group, which Gorka has described as a focal point for task forces collaborating with people outside government.
    Gorka is a former Breitbart editor who has been outspoken on the need to confront Islamic terrorism. In his role in the White House, he has become one of Trump's most prominent public cheerleaders, frequently hitting the radio airwaves to defend the President's counterterrorism policies and public statements.
    Gorka has previously vigorously defended the administration's travel ban and the President's continued use of the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism."
    Gorka is the latest shake-up for the Trump White House's National Security Council following the firing of the first national security adviser Michael Flynn, the removal of Steve Bannon from the NSC's key principals committee and the expected departure of deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland.
    The Washington Examiner first reported Gorka's expected departure.
    Gorka could not be reached for comment.