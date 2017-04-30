Muslim comedian's winning take on Trump

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: To distract the public from the White House Correspondent's Dinner, Trump hosted a competing rally in Pennsylvania

And while some may have watched his rally, many listened as comedians and journalists defended diversity and free press, writes Obeidallah

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump so desperately didn't want you to watch Saturday's White House correspondents' dinner, where a comedian and members of the media were expected to criticize him, that he held a competing rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

But if Trump thought by doing this he would distract us from watching the event or even lessen the jibes at his expense, he was wrong. Trump skipping the WHCD actually inspired an entire additional TV comedy special hosted by Samantha Bee. And Trump's absence emboldened journalists to call out the president's dangerous attacks on the First Amendment.

Some believe Trump scheduled his rally to compete with the dinner for the politically strategic reason of showing a contrast between his supporters and the WHCD "elite." Maybe that's part of it, but I say a bigger reason is Trump hates being ridiculed and needs to feel loved. Comedian Hasan Minhaj, "Daily Show" correspondent and the WHCD's headliner, put it well: "He's in Pennsylvania because he can't take a joke."

As I've noted before, Trump has long lashed out at comedians who ridicule him, even filing a $5 million lawsuit in 2013 against Bill Maher over the comedian's joke that Trump was "the spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan." He later dismissed the suit. And, in October, Trump stunningly demanded that "Saturday Night Live" be canceled for poking fun at him.

So there was Trump Saturday night in Pennsylvania, surrounded by adoring fans and serving up the "best" of his campaign speeches, which the 44% of Americans who approve of his job so far as president likely enjoyed.

