Breaking News

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies in Everest training accident

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 1:19 AM ET, Mon May 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Swiss climber Ueli Steck was killed Sunday in an accident near Mount Everest, Nepal&#39;s tourism department said. The 40-year-old died when he slipped from a slope and fell into a crevasse at around 6,600 meters on Mount Nuptse, expedition organizers said.
Photos: Ueli Steck, the 'Swiss Machine,' dies in climbing accident
Swiss climber Ueli Steck was killed Sunday in an accident near Mount Everest, Nepal's tourism department said. The 40-year-old died when he slipped from a slope and fell into a crevasse at around 6,600 meters on Mount Nuptse, expedition organizers said.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Steck is seen during a training climb near the village of Chukung, in the Khumbu region in the Himalayas, in February 2017.
Photos: Ueli Steck, the 'Swiss Machine,' dies in climbing accident
Steck is seen during a training climb near the village of Chukung, in the Khumbu region in the Himalayas, in February 2017.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Steck on April 24 in the Himalayas prepares himself for an ascent of Mount Everest.
Photos: Ueli Steck, the 'Swiss Machine,' dies in climbing accident
Steck on April 24 in the Himalayas prepares himself for an ascent of Mount Everest.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Steck crosses a bridge during a training run in Nepal&#39;s Khumbu Valley.
Photos: Ueli Steck, the 'Swiss Machine,' dies in climbing accident
Steck crosses a bridge during a training run in Nepal's Khumbu Valley.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
After climbing the Aiguille Verte, a mountain in the French Alps, Steck prepares to parachute down in December 2016.
Photos: Ueli Steck, the 'Swiss Machine,' dies in climbing accident
After climbing the Aiguille Verte, a mountain in the French Alps, Steck prepares to parachute down in December 2016.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Steck tackles a steep rock face.
Photos: Ueli Steck, the 'Swiss Machine,' dies in climbing accident
Steck tackles a steep rock face.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
01 Ueli Steck02 Ueli Steck03 Ueli Steck04 Ueli Steck05 Ueli Steck06 Ueli Steck

Story highlights

  • The "Swiss Machine" was killed in a mountaineering accident
  • He planned to climb 8,850-meter Mount Everest in May

(CNN)Swiss climber Ueli Steck was killed Sunday in an accident near Mount Everest, Nepal's tourism department said.

The 40-year-old died when he slipped from a slope and fell into a crevasse at around 6,600 meters on Mount Nuptse, expedition organizers told CNN.
His body has been recovered and airlifted to Lukla, where the nearest airport to Mount Everest is located, Dinesh Bhattarai, of the Nepal Tourism Department said.
    The "Swiss Machine" was acclimatizing himself as he planned to ascend 8,850-meter Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse next month, Mingma Sherpa, an official with expedition organizer Seven Summit Treks said.
    "Quick Day from Basecamp up to 7,000m and back. I love it is such a great place here. I still believe in active aclimatisation. This is way more effective then spending nights up in the altitude," Steck wrote on Facebook last Wednesday.
    Read More
    Steck was known for his speed and versatility. He set several records, including ascending the north face of the Eiger in the Bernese Alps in less than three hours.
    He won the Piolet D'or, mountaineering's highest honor in 2009 and 2014.
    "My deep condolences to all of Ueli's family, friends and admirers around the world. This is a truly tragic day in mountaineering," famed climber Alan Arnette wrote on his website.
    How hard is it to climb Mount Everest?
    How hard is it to climb Mount Everest?

      JUST WATCHED

      How hard is it to climb Mount Everest?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How hard is it to climb Mount Everest? 01:08
    His death is the first casualty of the this year's spring mountaineering season in Nepal, which is expected to involve 365 registered climbers from 39 teams, officials said.
    Last year, six climbers died on Mount Everest.
    In 2016 Steck and fellow mountaineer David Goettler discovered the frozen remains of world renowned climber Alex Lowe, and cameraman David Bridges, on the Tibetan mountain of Shishapangma. The men were presumed dead after an avalanche struck them in 1999.
    In 2013, Steck and two other climbers attempted to climb the Everest and nearby Mount Lhotse but a fight broke out between the climbers and a group of Sherpa guides.

    CNN's Sugam Pokharel and Karen Smith contributed to this report.