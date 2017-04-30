CNN 10 - May 1, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 1, 2017

A U.S. presidential rally, a U.S. correspondents' dinner, and a U.S.-organized march lead off this month's coverage on CNN 10. We're reporting on a destructive and deadly storm system that struck the country and bringing you facts about tornadoes. And we're introducing a new CNN Hero who's helping teenagers in the Middle East.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More