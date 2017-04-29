Protest to take on Trump's climate policies -- and the heat -- in DC march

Story highlights Temperatures expected to hit 90 F in Washington for People's Climate March

March continues trend of heightened liberal activism since Trump's election

(CNN) Thousands of people who support action on climate change are expected to brave the sweltering heat Saturday and march through the nation's capital as part of the People's Climate March.

"We resist. We build. We rise," a slogan for the event reads.

With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees, the march is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. near the Capitol. Protesters then plan to move to the White House and end up at the Washington Monument, according to the proposed route map

Hundreds of sister marches are also planned across the US and around the world.

They're being held to coincide with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office and take on his environmental policies.