Breaking News

White House Correspondents Dinner: Live updates

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 7:05 PM ET, Sat April 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH LIVE: White House Correspondents Dinner
WATCH LIVE: White House Correspondents Dinner

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH LIVE: White House Correspondents Dinner

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH LIVE: White House Correspondents Dinner

One night, two events. We're covering the White House Correspondents Dinner and Trump's rally right here.