Story highlights The climate march is part of an effort to fight Trump, she says

She says the best news is how many people are organized against him

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said Saturday that the best thing to come out of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office was the number of people who have come together to protest him.

Wasserman Schultz, the congresswoman for Florida's 23rd District and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that she was heartened by the People's Climate March in Washington on Saturday. The march, she said, was part of the "mobilized and organized effort to push back and fight President Trump's really hardline extremist agenda."

"You had the Women's March that was millions of people around the country; the March for Science, which was literally tens of thousands and now the march to combat climate change," Wasserman Schultz told Blitzer.

The protests, she said, were an indication of how Americans across the country are simply "not going to stand for" Trump's administration.

"He has tried to take away health care from millions of people (and) he wants to roll back protections for our environment that are going to do grave harm for generations to come. You have millions of women who are fighting him on his plans to take health care away from us, to roll back protections for our equitable treatment," she said.

Read More