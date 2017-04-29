Trump will decide fate of US role in climate accord in next two weeks

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Saturday he will decide the future of the United States' role in the Paris climate accord over the next two weeks.

"We will see what happens," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania to mark his first 100 days in office.

The Paris climate agreement is a deal with almost 200 countries that aims to lower carbon levels over the next decade. The United States formally entered the agreement in September.

Trump has repeatedly insisted the US remove itself from the environmental agreement, stating on the campaign trail that he would "cancel" the accord.

