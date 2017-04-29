Trump leaves door open for military action against North Korea

Story highlights When asked about military action, Trump responded: "I don't know. I mean, we'll see."

Trump cast the launch as a direct snub of China

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump would not rule out the use of military force against North Korea in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Saturday, just hours after Pyongyang launched a missile test in defiance of international pressure.

Trump downplayed the significance of North Korea's "small missile launch," which occurred early Saturday. But when asked by host John Dickerson if he would consider military action in response to another nuclear test, Trump responded: "I don't know. I mean, we'll see."

The missile blew up over land in North Korean territory, said US Navy Cmdr. Dave Benham, a spokesman for the US Pacific Command.

Trump cast the launch as a direct snub of China, one of North Korea's only allies and a nation seen by the Trump administration as a potential US ally in efforts to stamp out Pyongyang's nuclear program.

"North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!" Trump tweeted after the launch.