'Respect the office, not the man': CNN panelists clash over Trump speech

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 10:37 PM ET, Sat April 29, 2017

(CNN)Sparks flew Saturday evening on a CNN "Newsroom" panel as contributors clashed over President Trump's accomplishments in the first 100 days and over remarks he had just delivered at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The sharp exchange began when Democratic strategist Paul Begala unleashed a withering attack on the President, calling him both a "moral midget" and "needy little baby."
Moments later, Republican strategist Paris Dennard took issue with Begala's remarks, offering criticism of the media class's overall treatment of Trump.
"Paul ... listen. I did not like probably 98 percent to 99 percent of the things President Obama did, but I would never call him 'Obama' and I would never call him a 'moral midget' or a 'needy little baby,'" he said. "As you sit here with your platform and attack the President with these deplorable sayings ... you have to have some type of honesty about how you are talking about the President."
    Dennard added, "We owe this President a little more respect in how we talk about him."
    Begala, however, fired back, saying that while he had great respect for the office of the presidency he could not respect President Trump as a person.
    "You respect the office, not the man ... but he is letting me down," he said.