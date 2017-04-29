(CNN) Sparks flew Saturday evening on a CNN "Newsroom" panel as contributors clashed over President Trump's accomplishments in the first 100 days and over remarks he had just delivered at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The sharp exchange began when Democratic strategist Paul Begala unleashed a withering attack on the President, calling him both a "moral midget" and "needy little baby."

Democratic strategist @PaulBegala: Trump is a "moral midget ... a deeply insecure person" and a "needy little baby" https://t.co/bAQLCIzY8u — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 30, 2017

Moments later, Republican strategist Paris Dennard took issue with Begala's remarks, offering criticism of the media class's overall treatment of Trump.

"Paul ... listen. I did not like probably 98 percent to 99 percent of the things President Obama did, but I would never call him 'Obama' and I would never call him a 'moral midget' or a 'needy little baby,'" he said. "As you sit here with your platform and attack the President with these deplorable sayings ... you have to have some type of honesty about how you are talking about the President."

Dennard added, "We owe this President a little more respect in how we talk about him."

