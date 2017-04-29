Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania on night of correspondents' dinner

Story highlights Trump speaks at campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Meanwhile, journalists gather for White House correspondents' dinner

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is spending his 100th day in office not at the annual black-tie dinner that some say launched his bid for the White House, but with some of the people who sent him there.

Amid increasingly hostile relations between Trump and the media, Trump announced in February that he would not attend the White House correspondents' dinner Saturday night -- making him the first President since Ronald Reagan to miss the event (although Reagan, who was hospitalized after an assassination attempt at the Washington Hilton -- the same hotel serving as the venue for Saturday's dinner -- gave remarks by phone).

Instead, Trump is holding a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, one of the states he wasn't expected to win in November, with the aim of reminding some of his most ardent supporters that he has kept his campaign promises.

Minutes into Trump's Harrisburg speech, he told the crowd just how much he preferred spending the evening with supporters than the Washington media.

"A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now," he said. "They are gathered together for the White House correspondents' dinner without the President.

