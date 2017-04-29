Trump rallies his base on his 100th day

Story highlights Trump hosts a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Trump promises a "big decision" on the Paris Accord soon

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump hit on some of the biggest issues he has tried to tackle during his first 100 days in office at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, where he struck a consistently divisive and determined tone.

The threat from North Korea, getting a health care bill passed and possibly renegotiating the Paris climate accord were among the big talking points of Trump's nearly one-hour speech on his 100th day as President, which he delivered to a crowd in Harrisburg.

"I'll be making a big decision on the Paris accord over the next two weeks, and we will see what happens," Trump said on the same day that protesters backing action on climate change took to the streets in Washington and other cities across the country as part of the "People's Climate March."

While Trump's raucous rally was straight out of his campaign playbook, he also did something he rarely does -- call out, by name, US congressmen from Pennsylvania who were in attendance.

"We're going to give Americans the freedom to purchase the health care plans they want, not the health care forced on them by the government," Trump said. "And I'll be so angry at Congressman (Mike) Kelly and Congressman (Tom) Marino and all of our congressmen in this room if we don't get that damn thing passed quickly."

