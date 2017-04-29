Trump rallies his base on his 100th day

Story highlights Trump hosts a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

In addition to speaking at the rally, Trump signs two executive orders

Washington (CNN) Instead of following in the footsteps of his predecessors, President Donald Trump again forged his own path Saturday, opting to host a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania instead of attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Trump, who found his stride in front of large, cheering crowds across the country in states where his populist message resonates, took the stage Saturday night in Harrisburg alongside Vice President Mike Pence to mark his 100th day in the Oval Office.

"There is no place I'd rather be than right here in Pennsylvania to celebrate our 100-day milestone, to reflect on an incredible journey together," Trump said.

In addition to speaking at the rally, Trump signed two executive orders in Harrisburg, one directing a review all US trade agreements and the second establishing the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

Among the crowd favorites at Trump rallies are the President's attacks on the press, and this especially rang true at Saturday's event because many members of the press are celebrating at the White House Correspondents' dinner in what Trump calls the "swamp" of Washington -- setting up a prime-time duel with what has become his No. 1 foe, the media.

Read More