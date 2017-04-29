How artists are marking Trump's 100th day in office

Story highlights Art exhibits, poetry sessions and dance performances are popping up to mark the 100th day of the Trump administration

Trump-inspired works include jewelry, songs, visual art and limited-edition skateboards

(CNN) President Donald Trump's 100th day in office has become, perhaps unintentionally, an inspiration for artists nationwide.

Art exhibits, poetry sessions and dance performances are popping up to mark the first three months of the Trump administration, most casting themselves as acts of resistance.

"After the election, I had very strong feelings about what was happening, and for a while, I was very frustrated," said Matt Adams, curator of The First 100 Days: Artists Respond , a Houston-based exhibition opening Saturday.

When Adams decided to do an art show, he called on artists from "both sides of the aisle" but received no submissions in favor of the President.

The First 100 Days: Artists Respond exhibit in Houston

"In the exhibit room, I have a 50-foot blank wall that represents the work submitted in support of Trump," he said.