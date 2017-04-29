Breaking News

Trump's presidency: Cartoon views from around the world and at home

Updated 9:58 AM ET, Sat April 29, 2017

Lichuan Xia is an editorial cartoonist and graphic designer in China.
Damien Glez is a Burkina Faso-based cartoonist and columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.
Dana Summers was the editorial cartoonist for The Orlando Sentinel for 30 years and held similar roles at newspapers in Dayton, Ohio, and Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Thomas McClure is an American illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films.
Robert Ariail is a cartoonist for The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina.
Marc Beaudet draws cartoons for Le Journal de Montréal in Montreal.&lt;br /&gt;
Cathy Wilcox is an Australian cartoonist who has been drawing for The Sydney Morning Herald and other Fairfax Media publications since 1989.
Ben Garrison is an independent cartoonist living in Montana.&lt;br /&gt;
Cecile Bertrand is a photographer, painter, sculptor, poster artist, comic strip writer and illustrator in Belgium.
Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and mother. This year she celebrates 21 years of work.
Tjeerd Royaards is an editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cartoonmovement.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;cartoonmovement.com&lt;/a&gt;.
Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.
