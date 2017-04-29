Turkey blocks Wikipedia over what it calls terror 'smear campaign'

Story highlights Ankara says Wikipedia portrays Turkey as coordinating with terrorist groups

Turkish government says access ban will be lifted once Wikipedia meets its demands

(CNN) Turkey has blocked access to Wikipedia over linking the nation to terror activity, the government said Saturday, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Articles and comments on the popular online encyclopedia showed Turkey "in coordination and aligned" with terrorist groups, the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications said.

"It has become part of an information source which is running a smear campaign against Turkey in the international arena," the ministry said.

Turkey warned Wikipedia to remove such content, but the nonprofit encyclopedia refused, the government said.

Once Wikipedia meets Turkey's demands, the access ban will be lifted, it said.