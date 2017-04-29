Story highlights The Pope says a "piecemeal third world war" is getting larger

The UN must reassert itself as diplomatic leader, he says

(CNN) Pope Francis said Saturday he worries that rising tensions between the United States and North Korea could lead to a wide military conflict that would wipe out a "large part of humanity."

He called for renewed diplomacy using third-party intermediaries and for the United Nations to take a lead role in de-escalating tensions.

The Pope, while returning to Italy from Egypt, took several questions from reporters and one asked him what he would say to world leaders at this critical moment.

Francis said in Italian that the situation "has heated up too much. I always appeal for a solution through diplomatic means."

The pontiff, who has spoken of a "piecemeal third world war" for several years, said increased conflict would be devastating.

