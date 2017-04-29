Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby girl

Story highlights The couple married in July

The new baby joins big brother, Baby Future

(CNN) Ciara and Russell Wilson's baby girl is here.

The singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband welcomed their new baby Friday, the couple announced on their social media accounts.

"Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You," Ciara wrote on Instagram under a picture of her at the beach.

The baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces, the singer wrote.

It's the couple's first child together. They married last year, and used Instagram in October to announce they were expecting a baby

