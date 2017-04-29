Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week:
A look at Donald Trump's tumultuous first 100 days...
This cover story from STATE, CNN's new political magazine, is an account of the President's first 100 days, culled from interviews with roughly five dozen lawmakers, congressional staff and former campaign officials along with Trump friends and associates. (By Maeve Reston)
... and what was happening everywhere else
President Trump may have dominated the headlines over the last 100 days, but there's a big world out there. A dire famine in four countries. Yemen's forgotten war. And much more. (By Eliza Mackintosh, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Sarah Tilotta)
Slavery in the Amazon
Thousands are forced to live and work in slave-like conditions on cattle ranches in the Brazilian rain forest. (By Shasta Darlington; Field producer & photojournalist Miguel Castro; Producer Flora Charner)
The First Amendment doesn't guarantee you the rights you think it does
The Constitution's First Amendment is just a few lines long but it gets dragged out every time someone is banned from Twitter or when a university cancels a speech. Here's a look at some common First Amendment arguments. (By AJ Willingham; design by India Hayes)
Why teen mental health experts are focused on '13 Reasons Why'
The new Netflix series has stirred conversation about teen suicide, and some mental health experts are saying the show could pose a risk for young folks who have suicidal thoughts. (By Jacqueline Howard).
From the Opinion section
Single, childless and nearing 40, I saw one real option
Sarah Lenti, a political strategist and policy advisor at SML Advisory Partners, details her experience with IVF.
Why the f*** are you talking s*** with kids in the room?
CNN commentator Mel Robbins on how more politicians -- not just Trump -- have started cursing in public.