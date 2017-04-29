Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week:

A look at Donald Trump's tumultuous first 100 days...

... and what was happening everywhere else

Slavery in the Amazon

The First Amendment doesn't guarantee you the rights you think it does

The Constitution's First Amendment is just a few lines long but it gets dragged out every time someone is banned from Twitter or when a university cancels a speech. Here's a look at some common First Amendment arguments . (By AJ Willingham; design by India Hayes)

Why teen mental health experts are focused on '13 Reasons Why'

The new Netflix series has stirred conversation about teen suicide, and some mental health experts are saying the show could pose a risk for young folks who have suicidal thoughts . (By Jacqueline Howard).

From the Opinion section

Single, childless and nearing 40, I saw one real option

Sarah Lenti, a political strategist and policy advisor at SML Advisory Partners, details her experience with IVF

Why the f*** are you talking s*** with kids in the room?