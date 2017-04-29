Havana, Cuba (CNN) All eight Cuban military members aboard a plane that crashed Saturday morning in a mountainous part of the island have died, the military said through state media.

According to Granma, the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces announced the Russian-made twin-engine turboprop crashed into Loma de la Pimienta in western Cuba.

The military is investigating the cause of the crash, Granma reported.

The plane left Baracoa, in eastern Cuba, just after 6:30 a.m. before crashing in the province of Artemisa, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Havana.

Developing story - more to come