(CNN) North Korea on Saturday launched a missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, a US official said.

The test-fired missile probably was a medium-range ballistic missile called a KN-17, the US official said.

The missile was launched from Pukchang airfield and flew for about 30 to 40 kilometers before landing in the water off the Korean Peninsula, the official said.

"All options for responding to future provocations must remain on the table," Tillerson said. "Diplomatic and financial leverage or power will be backed up by willingness to counteract North Korean aggression with military action, if necessary."

