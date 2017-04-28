Cops: Teacher told a girl to kill herself and forced other kids to bully her

(CNN) The 11-year-old girl was relentlessly bullied. And the culprit, police say, were her teachers.

One of them told the girl to "go kill herself" and threatened to fail other students if they didn't fight the girl, police said. And when that teacher was removed from the classroom, a second teacher allegedly kept up the abuse.

The two Louisiana teachers, Ann Marie Shelvin and Tracy Gallow, now face criminal charges.

Forced fights

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said he learned of the accusations back in February after the girl's mother filed a complaint. The mother returned to the sheriff's office in April to say the abuse was continuing.

