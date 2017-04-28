Student posts a photo of classmates on Craigslist and labels it 'slaves for sale'

(CNN) A high school student in Florida has been suspended after taking a photo of two female classmates without their knowledge and posting it as an ad on Craigslist with the title: "two slaves for sale."

The ad posted Wednesday referred to the high school students as "slavegals" in "good condition." It listed a sale price of $470.

The Craigslist post has since been removed from the classifieds site.

Skye Fefee, one of the girls in the photo, said she first saw the image when a friend sent it to her on Snapchat. By then, it had been shared and passed around by several students at the school.

"I feel disturbed by it," Skye, a senior, told CNN. "It shows me that there is still a lot of racism in this school."

Read More