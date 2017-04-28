(CNN) It's a great Friday morning for Myles Garrett, who was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. ( Sign up here .)

1. North Korea

2. President Trump

One moment from each of Trump's first days

One moment from each of Trump's first days 02:10

One moment from each of Trump's first days

3. Pope Francis

JUST WATCHED Pope Francis' most memorable moments Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Pope Francis' most memorable moments 01:05

4. Driving under the influence

More people died while driving under the influence of drugs than while driving drunk in 2015, a new report finds. That's the first time that's ever happened . In 2015, 43% of drivers killed in wrecks were driving drugged, while 37% were driving drunk. But highway safety experts are skeptical of the findings , saying alcohol use remains the biggest concern on the nation's roads; they want to see more research on drugged driving.

JUST WATCHED Your brain on weed Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Your brain on weed 01:39

5. United Airlines

JUST WATCHED The entire United passenger fiasco Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The entire United passenger fiasco 02:01

One more thing ...

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Facebook frenzy

Yes, the "10 bands" meme is sweeping through Facebook, but do we really care about the acts our friends have (or haven't) seen?

Here's Johnny

That was Johnny Depp at Disneyland, giving shocked fans the full-on Capt. Jack Sparrow in the middle of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

First things first

The First Amendment protects a lot of things, but it doesn't do half the stuff y'all swear it does. Here, we've got a lesson for you.

Pope's paradise

Does Pope Francis ever take a break? First he got a laundromat for the poor. Now he's renting a private beach so disabled people can have fun in the sun.

Back to the future

Here's the hot new item that all the cool kids are carrying -- real books. E-book sales have tanked as people return in droves to the printed word.

AND FINALLY ...

Epic road race