(CNN)It's a great Friday morning for Myles Garrett, who was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. (Sign up here.)
1. North Korea
We're getting something of a mixed message from the Trump administration on North Korea. President Trump said there's a good chance the US could have a "major, major conflict" with the nation, as tensions remain high over its nuke program. But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson struck a more optimistic tone, saying direct talks with the regime would be "the way we would like to solve this." VP Mike Pence said earlier this month that there would be no talks with the North "until they had denuclearized." Tillerson today chairs a special meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss Pyongyang. Congress next week is due to vote on a bill to authorize new sanctions against North Korea.
2. President Trump
He thought the job would be easier. And he misses his old life. In a new interview, President Trump gave some insight into how he's settling into the Oval Office as his first 100 days draws to a close. Trump said he misses the freedom of movement he had before he became Commander In Chief and entered the White House security bubble (most Presidents say the same). And Trump really misses driving. He will be in Atlanta today to address the NRA convention -- but guns will be banned from the hall where he speaks. Tomorrow, he marks Day 100 with a big rally in Pennsylvania. There's a lot going on this weekend, including the White House Correspondents' Dinner (which Trump is skipping) and a climate change protest march in DC.
3. Pope Francis
The Pope travels to Egypt today to meet with the country's President and to give comfort to a Coptic Christian community there still reeling from a pair of Palm Sunday terrorist bombings that killed 45 people. Francis is coming under some criticism for meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, whose human rights record is, well, less than admirable. The Pope will also meet with Muslim leaders and is expected to once again plead for the nations of the world to open their borders to migrants fleeing Mideast violence.
4. Driving under the influence
More people died while driving under the influence of drugs than while driving drunk in 2015, a new report finds. That's the first time that's ever happened. In 2015, 43% of drivers killed in wrecks were driving drugged, while 37% were driving drunk. But highway safety experts are skeptical of the findings, saying alcohol use remains the biggest concern on the nation's roads; they want to see more research on drugged driving.
5. United Airlines
Well, that was fast. Just a couple of weeks after United Airlines caught pure hell after a passenger was dragged off a flight (in a video seen 'round the world), the airline has reached a settlement with the passenger, Dr. David Dao. Financial terms weren't revealed, but you can bet it's a pretty big number. The whole crazy incident is rippling through the industry, too. Southwest Airlines says it will no longer overbook flights. But that doesn't mean you can't get tossed off a flight for a strange reason: A man says he was kicked off a Delta flight for going to the bathroom.
One more thing ...
Arkansas executed convicted killer Kenneth Williams overnight, the state's fourth execution this week.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Facebook frenzy
Yes, the "10 bands" meme is sweeping through Facebook, but do we really care about the acts our friends have (or haven't) seen?
Here's Johnny
That was Johnny Depp at Disneyland, giving shocked fans the full-on Capt. Jack Sparrow in the middle of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.
First things first
The First Amendment protects a lot of things, but it doesn't do half the stuff y'all swear it does. Here, we've got a lesson for you.
Pope's paradise
Does Pope Francis ever take a break? First he got a laundromat for the poor. Now he's renting a private beach so disabled people can have fun in the sun.
Back to the future
Here's the hot new item that all the cool kids are carrying -- real books. E-book sales have tanked as people return in droves to the printed word.
AND FINALLY ...
Epic road race
It's a Hot Wheels car race with the Ghostbusters wagon, the DeLorean from "Back to the Future" and the "Scooby Doo" Mystery Machine van. Oh, and did we mention that they're racing underwater and through fire? (Click to view)