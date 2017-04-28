Story highlights Cosby discusses using Quaaludes in deposition excerpt

(CNN) A Pennsylvania judge ruled that an excerpt of a key deposition from 2005 -- in which Bill Cosby discusses using Quaaludes -- can be used as evidence in his upcoming trial. The judge also ruled that an excerpt from one of Cosby's nonfiction books discussing a drug known as "Spanish Fly" cannot be used as evidence.

Cosby faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. She was the first of more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but the judge has the option to have him serve the sentences concurrently. The trial is set to begin June 5.

These charges are partly based on a civil deposition Cosby gave back in 2005 when Constand brought a civil lawsuit against him. Only part of the deposition that discusses Cosby's use of Quaaludes can be used as evidence in the trial now, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill's ruling.

A representative for Cosby declined to comment on the judge's rulings. The prosecution did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

