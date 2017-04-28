Arkansas executes 4th inmate in a week

Story highlights Kenneth Williams, 38, was convicted of two murders

(CNN) Arkansas executed its fourth inmate in a week late Thursday, ending a frantic schedule caused by the looming expiration of the state's supply of lethal injection drugs.

Kenneth Williams, 38, initially was sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 killing of a university cheerleader. He later escaped from prison and killed a man.

He's the last of eight inmates originally scheduled to die by lethal injection in an 11-day span in April.

The compressed timeline was because Arkansas' supply of sedatives used in lethal injection expires at the end of the month. The state is facing a scarcity of lethal injection drugs as it struggles with suppliers that don't want their products used in executions.

Of the eight inmates scheduled to die, the courts issued injunctions staying four of those executions for various reason s.

Read More