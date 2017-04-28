Arkansas executions: What's next after the drug supply expires?

Story highlights Arguments over drugs could delay executions indefinitely

Governor has the option to issue a moratorium on all executions

(CNN) With Arkansas' supply of lethal injection drugs expiring soon, the future of capital punishment in the state is unclear.

The state had planned to execute eight death row inmates in a span of 11 days in April before its supply of sedatives used in the process expired. The clock was ticking.

In the midst of legal battles with drug suppliers, inmates fighting to avoid executions and courts issuing temporary stays, Arkansas carried out only four of the eight scheduled executions.

According to J.R. Davis, spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, there will not be any more executions this month.

Davis said the state will work on procuring the drug again and will reschedule the executions when the stays and court cases are resolved.