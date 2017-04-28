Story highlights Klitschko challenges Joshua for IBF title

Pair also fighting for vacant WBA & IBO titles

(CNN) When Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko face off in front of a record-breaking 90,000 fans at Wembley Saturday, there will be a difference of 50 fights and 314 rounds between them.

Now 41, with many claiming his best years are behind him, Klitschko has a wealth of experience on his side to combat Joshua's young legs and explosive power.

Ukrainian Klitschko has, at one time or another throughout a glittering 21 year career, held the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

Up until his shock defeat to Tyson Fury 18 months ago, the Ukrainian was undefeated for over a decade -- a run dubbed the "Klitschko era" due to his and older brother Vitali's dominance of the heavyweight division.

JUST WATCHED Can you eat as much as a heavyweight boxing champion? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Can you eat as much as a heavyweight boxing champion? 01:18

The 27-year-old Joshua, on the other hand, has not only endured just a quarter of the professional fights Klitschko has, he's barely even had to absorb a punch.

Read More