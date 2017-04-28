Story highlights Rep. Tom MacArthur is a moderate New Jersey Republican

He's in the headlines recently over his role in negotiating health care legislation

Washington (CNN) After months of tense, intra-party division on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republicans appeared to move closer to an agreement this week.

That's in large part due to the MacArthur amendment, named after the Republican congressman from New Jersey who proposed it.

The amendment would allow states to seek waivers to opt out of certain Obamacare requirements that protect those with pre-existing conditions.

But who is Rep. Tom MacArthur?

For starters, he hasn't been in Congress very long. MacArthur, 56, was first elected in 2014 and won re-election last year with close to 60% of the vote. MacArthur represents New Jersey's third congressional district, located in the southern half of the Garden State.