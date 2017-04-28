Sources: Priebus made 'big push' on health care vote but came up short

Story highlights Trump's 100th day in office falls on Saturday

Priebus was pushing to pass health care reform before then

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff Reince Priebus made a "big push" for a vote in the House to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act over the last two weeks, sources close to the process told CNN.

The "100 Days" milestone approaching, Priebus was "aggressive" in his calls to Capitol Hill in search of converts on the controversial legislation, the sources said.

One source likened the chief of staff's efforts to securing a "100 Days" trophy for President Donald Trump, and a senior GOP congressional aide said "definitely Reince" when asked who has been the most aggressive in trying to whip up support for a vote.

"Priebus had really made the push to get the vote. To get this done. Just in terms of the political side -- the political win," a House GOP aide said.

The failure to produce the votes necessary to repeal Obamacare before Trump hits 100 days in office is likely to be seen as a setback for Priebus, a narrative that is rejected by White House officials.

