Sources: Priebus made 'big push' on health care vote but came up short

Story highlights
- Trump's 100th day in office falls on Saturday
- Priebus was pushing to pass health care reform before then
Washington (CNN)White House chief of staff Reince Priebus made a "big push" for a vote in the House to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act over the last two weeks, sources close to the process told CNN.
The "100 Days" milestone approaching, Priebus was "aggressive" in his calls to Capitol Hill in search of converts on the controversial legislation, the sources said.
One source likened the chief of staff's efforts to securing a "100 Days" trophy for President Donald Trump.
The failure to produce the votes necessary to repeal Obamacare before Trump hits 100 days in office is likely to be seen as a setback for Priebus, a narrative that is rejected by White House officials.
House Republican leaders pulled similar "repeal-and-replace" legislation last month after it failed to attract enough support, despite intense lobbying from the White House.
"Reince has been very aggressive," White House spokeswoman Lindsey Walters said about the chief of staff's outreach to lawmakers.
"It could happen this week. It could happen next week," Walters added, arguing there was never a concerted effort to pass the bill before what she called a "false deadline" of 100 days in office.
"These talks have produced results," Walters said.
The White House and House Republican leaders did make some progress over the last two weeks, winning the critical support of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which announced its backing of the Obamacare repeal legislation after changes were made to the bill.
But those alterations alienated moderate GOP lawmakers, like Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pennsylvania.
"Too many people are going to be losing coverage," Dent said on CNN's "New Day."
A Republican operative close to much of the Pennsylvania GOP delegation complained the White House and the House Freedom Caucus were making matters worse by watering down the Affordable Care Act's protection of Americans with pre-existing conditions.
"If we (expletive) this up, we're all going to pay" in 2018, the operative said about the Obamacare repeal effort.
The latest push to replace the Affordable Care Act nearly led to a breakthrough in the House, sources close to the process said. But there was simply not enough support to risk yet another dramatic failure, a political disaster averted for the White House at the "100 days" mark.
"We're not going to do it until we have the votes," a key GOP aide said. "There are certain legislative realities that we have to deal with."